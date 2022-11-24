Articles

Junta soldiers sprays bullets and runs riot in Karen village after three military gunned down by Peoples Defence Team in Thaton

The car of Major Chit Win Thu, the deputy battalion commander of the Thaton No. 9 Military Training Corps, and his military companions was ambushed by a Thaton People’s Defense Team (Thaton-PaKaPha) on November 10 th at 5.30 am.

Karen News Send an email 4 days ago
30 Less than a minute

Three military including the deputy battalion commander were killed which then led to angry reprisals against Winsein villagers in Thaton later the same day.

In the aftermath of the shooting, an 80-strong Military Council unit entered Winsein village Thaton at 3pm ,spraying bullets, and firing randomly in all directions forcing the villagers to flee for their lives. One of the local defence forces Thaton-Pakapha observed “They shot aimlessly in Winsein and the villagers had to run away.”

In Thaton-PaKaPha’s statement explained why the deputy commander was an important target.

“Major Chit Win Thu, the deputy battalion commander of the Thaton No. 9 Military Training Corps was the main leader in the burning of Htone Bo Lay village on June 26, and as well as an officer who supervised search and arrest operations of activists in Thaton.

They also announced that not only Major Chit Win Thu and his companions were killed ,but they were also able to rescue some innocent people who had been arrested by the Junta forces during the early morning operation.

Post Views: 43
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

KNU’s grand forum brings all different Karen armed groups together in a public forum aimed at forging unity in fighting the military dictatorship

3 days ago
Photo of Thai villagers have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of cross-border shells straying into Thai territory

Thai villagers have been ordered to evacuate due to the threat of cross-border shells straying into Thai territory

4 days ago
Photo of KNU captures 3 Military Council bases and seized a massive haul of arms and ammunition

KNU captures 3 Military Council bases and seized a massive haul of arms and ammunition

4 days ago
Photo of Conference of 18 ethnic youth groups pledge to support a revolution based on building a peaceful federal union hosted by KYO

Conference of 18 ethnic youth groups pledge to support a revolution based on building a peaceful federal union hosted by KYO

4 days ago
Back to top button
Close

For KIC's news and media business to grow in the long term, the support of the community and the audiences is important. You can join the Membership Program by clicking the Subscribe button. 

SUBSCRIBE