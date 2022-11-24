Junta soldiers sprays bullets and runs riot in Karen village after three military gunned down by Peoples Defence Team in Thaton

Three military including the deputy battalion commander were killed which then led to angry reprisals against Winsein villagers in Thaton later the same day.

In the aftermath of the shooting, an 80-strong Military Council unit entered Winsein village Thaton at 3pm ,spraying bullets, and firing randomly in all directions forcing the villagers to flee for their lives. One of the local defence forces Thaton-Pakapha observed “They shot aimlessly in Winsein and the villagers had to run away.”

In Thaton-PaKaPha’s statement explained why the deputy commander was an important target.

“Major Chit Win Thu, the deputy battalion commander of the Thaton No. 9 Military Training Corps was the main leader in the burning of Htone Bo Lay village on June 26, and as well as an officer who supervised search and arrest operations of activists in Thaton.

They also announced that not only Major Chit Win Thu and his companions were killed ,but they were also able to rescue some innocent people who had been arrested by the Junta forces during the early morning operation.