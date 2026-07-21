Seven Civilians, Including Teenager, Missing in Myawaddy Conflict Zone

The residents of Wah Mee Hta Village lost contact with their families on July 10, the same day a Myanmar military junta offensive triggered heavy fighting in the area.

The group had traveled to the Mekanei–Hpalu Road near Myawaddy Town to help recover an overturned vehicle using a tractor. They departed at approximately 10:00 a.m. but never returned.

“That road becomes severely damaged during the rainy season,” a relative said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“The seven set out with a tractor after breakfast to assist. We lost contact immediately. They had no idea a junta column had already advanced into the area that morning.”

The missing civilians have been identified as 14-year-old Saw Kaka; 20-year-olds Saw Sein Kalar and Saw Than Zaw Lin; 21-year-old Saw Aung Nyein Chan; 34-year-old Saw Kyaw Naing Win; 46-year-old Saw Maung Thaung Aye; and 27-year-old driver Ko Dawei.

Local sources believe the advancing junta column, pushing toward Hpalu and Minletpan villages, reached the site of the overturned vehicle before the villagers arrived.

While unconfirmed reports and local media allegations suggest the group may have been detained and killed by regime forces, families continue to search for information through local authorities, holding onto hope that they are still alive.

The forest route where the incident occurred is a key commercial artery for cargo trucks, many of which are currently stranded due to severe monsoon damage.

Since the launch of the junta offensive on July 7, both regime forces and the Karen National Union (KNU) have officially barred civilian travel along the route due to escalating hostilities.

The area has a history of high-risk rescue incidents. On February 24, a junta drone strike targeted Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) troops who were repairing a stranded civilian vehicle on the same road, killing two soldiers and three civilians.

The military junta is currently executing a large-scale operation to recapture territories south of Myawaddy, deploying substantial forces alongside allied Karen factions—including the Border Guard Force (BGF) and a DKBA faction led by Commander Bo Bi.

The offensive has sparked intense combat against the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied People’s Defence Force (PDF) fighters.