Myawaddy–Mae Sot Friendship Bridge No. 2 reopens, limited truck traffic resumes into Myanmar

While Myanmar has yet to issue a statement on the bridge’s reopening, Thai authorities confirmed that Thai trucks have begun crossing into the neighboring country.

“At this stage, the bridge has not fully reopened. As part of a trial arrangement, it is being opened twice a day: once in the morning and once in the evening. Full reopening is not yet possible because some aspects still need to be finalized through negotiations between the two countries. Some inconvenience may be expected for now, but the situation is hoped to improve over time,” a Thai official told reporters.

Myanmar side of the bridge opened its gates on the morning of May 28 to allow trucks from Thailand to enter, but locals said they had not received any prior official notification.

“This morning, the Myanmar side reopened the gate, apparently without much publicity. Three trucks carrying corn have begun entering from the Thai side, while no trucks carrying Thai-made goods have been seen so far,” a Myawaddy resident told KIC.

Although authorities did not inform the Myanmar public in advance about the reopening of Friendship Bridge No. 2, a key infrastructure for border trade between the two countries, members of the trading community said they had received notices over the past few months to prepare for the resumption of trading activities.

Myanmar temporarily closed Friendship Bridge No. 2 in August 2025 due to fighting in the border area.