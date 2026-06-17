Karen organizations reach consensus on anti-scam and mining control regulations

The forum, the first of its kind and lasting three days, was attended by 177 participants, including members of the Karen National Union (KNU) central executive committee, regional and department heads, ethnic leaders from the Kawthoolei Consultative Council (KCC), representatives of the Kawthoolei Administration Council, officers of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), personnel of the Karen National Police Force (KNPF), as well as representatives from Karen civil society, women’s groups, and youth organizations.

The forum was held to strengthen justice and the rule of law in the Kawthoolei region, promote cooperation among stakeholders, and identify practical solutions to community concerns.

The attendees discussed the growing normalization of telecom scam operations, locally known as ‘Zhapian,’ in the region, and the potential harms that could arise from this trend.

As this situation harms the public and undermines security, dignity, and the rule of law, it was a pressing topic of discussion during the forum, according to KNU Legal Affairs Head Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say.

“Our main focus wasn’t only on telecom scams. We also discussed their impact on the economy and the rule of law, and treated the issue seriously given the significant threat they pose to economic stability, security, and legal order,” he said.

The forum also discussed the impact of poorly regulated mining on local communities and the environment. Participants agreed to adopt an approach grounded in community participation, fairness, transparency, and accountability when regulating these activities.

“A consensus was reached that mineral extraction should prioritize local welfare, responsible resource management, and long-term sustainability, rather than focusing solely on profit,” Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say added.

The forum participants unanimously agreed that public participation is essential to strengthening justice and the rule of law in Kawthoolei.

The forum statement said Karen organizations agreed to prioritize strengthening justice and the rule of law; protecting public rights and security; managing land, natural resources, and the economy; promoting the participation of women, youth, and other vulnerable groups; and enhancing coordination and collaboration among stakeholders.