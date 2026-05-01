Junta tightens security on Kyondoe-Kawkareik Road

Around 100 troops from Light Infantry Division 22, based in Hpa-An, Karen State’s capital, have joined Light Infantry Battalions 545 and 546 in Kyondoe to man checkpoints along the route, including Nyinyartharlin, Ngartaing, Khontaing, Koetiang, and Tadakyo, according to locals.

“This morning, soldiers have been coming around checking places to set up guard posts in yards along the highway. They seem to be choosing more spots near checkpoints like Khontaing and Koetiang. They told the yard owners they’re getting security ready for trucks that will use the road once Bridge No. 2 reopens,” said a Kyondoe resident who requested anonymity.

Troops deployed by the junta along the route include not only its own forces but also fighters from the Bo Maung Win-led Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) faction and a Bo Bi-led splinter group of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA). They have set up checkpoints near Nwarchankone and Kyunkalay villages and at the Gyaing River Bridge, where they reportedly inspect passing vehicles and extort money.

On April 25, Thai PBS News, citing customs officials in Mae Sot, reported that Bridge No. 2 is expected to reopen on April 28. The decision to reopen the bridge, which Myanmar had kept closed for a year, followed by Thailand’s foreign minister’s recent visit to Myanmar, according to Thai PBS.

As reports suggest the border trade bridge is set to reopen, the Thai side is preparing storage sites for goods, while border traders said there is nothing unusual on the Myanmar side.

The junta reopened the section of Asian Highway 1 (AH1) between Myawaddy and Kawkareik on April 2, a stretch that had previously been closed due to fighting, citing the need to facilitate trade.

Since the road reopened, rumors have circulated that Bridge No. 2 may also reopen soon. However, the junta has not yet allowed heavy trucks to use the route, permitting only vehicles carrying small goods to pass.

Following the reopening of AH1, the junta deployed around 1,000 soldiers along the route, tightening security and inspection measures, according to travelers.