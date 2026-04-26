Thailand tightens ownership checks for Myanmar vehicles entering Mae Sot from Myawaddy

Previously, Thailand allowed legally registered and taxed vehicles to cross the border even if the current owner’s name did not match the registration documents. However, since the Songkran festival, authorities have tightened the measures, drivers operating in border areas said.

“Thailand no longer allows vehicles to cross if the name on the ownership registration does not match the current owner, leaving some vehicle owners in a difficult situation. Those who bought vehicles through ownership transfers say it is hard to trace the original owner. Thai authorities are now turning back vehicles at the border gate if the registration details do not match,” a driver told KIC.

As an exception, vehicles whose current owners can provide valid proof of sale from the original owner, along with other required documents, are still allowed to cross the border even if the ownership registration details do not match their name.

Thailand requires Myanmar vehicles entering via Myawaddy Friendship Bridge 1 to be officially registered, but some vehicles have reportedly used fake documents to pose as properly licensed vehicles of the same model.

When an international fuel crisis erupted in March due to the Iran war, many Myanmar vehicles in Myawaddy crossed the border to buy fuel, prompting some fuel stations in Mae Sot to restrict fuel sales to Myanmar-registered vehicles.

An international fuel crisis in March, triggered by the Iran war, led many Myanmar vehicles in Myawaddy to cross the border to purchase fuel, prompting some fuel stations in Mae Sot to restrict sales to Myanmar-registered vehicles.

Myanmar vehicles entering Mae Sot are used for various purposes, such as tourism, school transport, passenger services, and shopping trips.