Junta drone strike on telecom scam compound south of Myawaddy kills 3 Chinese nationals

The Kyuntaw scam compound targeted in the attack lies within territory controlled by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), a Karen armed group that maintains warm ties with the junta.

“Around 11:30 p.m., a kamikaze drone struck the Chinese compound. Three young Chinese people were killed, and 13 others were injured by shrapnel. They were taken to the hospital, and debris-clearing activities were seen inside the compound,” said a local source.

The junta previously struck the compound in January with artillery and drone attacks, bringing the total casualties from both incidents to 10 dead and at least 20 injured.

No official statement has been issued by the DKBA leadership regarding the junta’s recent attack on the compound. KIC has attempted to contact DKBA authorities but has received no response.

Currently, there are at least five telecom scam compounds of varying sizes operated by Chinese nationals around Hpalu, Minletpan, and Hpalulay villages. Additionally, some operators have relocated to other regions.

Despite two junta attacks, the Kyuntaw scam compound has not been evacuated and is still being run by foreign workers, a Hpalulay villager said.