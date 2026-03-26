PPNM appeals for public participation in campaign to free political prisoners

PPNM has invited the public to join the Blue Shirt Day Campaign on April 21, marking the 12th anniversary of the death of veteran journalist and former political prisoner Hanthawaddy U Win Tin, and confirmed it will also take part.

PPNM steering committee member Ko Thaik Tun Oo said the group will urge public participation in the campaign to raise awareness, both domestically and internationally, of the coup junta’s arbitrary and unjust arrests and detentions.

“We will clearly explain in April how the public can take part in the campaign, and we will strongly encourage widespread participation,” he told KIC.

Another goal of the campaign is to secure the immediate release of all political prisoners, including President U Win Myint and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who the junta has unjustly imprisoned, according to PPNM.

The campaign also aims to increase pressure on international governments and civil society organizations to step up efforts to immediately halt the junta’s human rights violations and war crimes, while raising global awareness of the plight of political prisoners.

Hanthawaddy U Win Tin was unjustly imprisoned for 19 years from 1989 to 2008. After his release, he continued to wear the blue shirt, saying he would not remove the prison uniform until all remaining political prisoners were freed.

Every year on April 21, the anniversary of his death, the Blue Shirt Day Campaign honors his steadfast commitment.