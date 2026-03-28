DKBA higher education school produces over 40 GED and Cambridge English exam graduates

A certificate award ceremony for 44 successful students was held on March 26 at the school in Kyaukkhet Village, a DKBA-controlled area south of Myawaddy Town in Karen State.

The school, established to support ethnic children with limited access to education, has produced 44 students who passed the GED and Cambridge English examinations. The school principal, Saw Soe Aung, said these students will have the opportunity to pursue international education.

“Compared to children in urban areas, those in rural communities have very limited access to education. By helping them earn a GED certificate recognized in the United States, we’re giving them the chance to take the next step in their education. We are supporting young people in rural areas who are eager to learn and pursue their dreams,” he told KIC.

When the school opened, 72 students from across Myanmar including Yangon and the Ayeyarwady Region enrolled, though some later dropped out for various reasons. Of those who took the exams, 26 passed the GED program and 18 passed the Cambridge English exams.

DKBA Commander-in-Chief General Saw Shwe Wah said he was proud of the students who passed the exams and is discussing plans to support their continued education.

“We are discussing how best to support the students from Kyaukkhet who passed the exams so they can continue their education for the next four years. In return, we hope they will come back after graduating and share their knowledge. We would like them to contribute in this way for at least two years,” he said.

KHEA’s second batch of courses is scheduled to begin in June. It could be a valuable opportunity for young people who are truly eager to pursue education but have limited access, said Saw Mi Khe Lar Soe, who recently passed the GED exam.

“The school also offers scholarship programs. If you’d like to apply but are unsure about the process, we’re ready to help. Our teaching staff includes some of the top educators. There are many opportunities for those who are truly committed. So, if you are genuinely eager to pursue education, choosing this school would never be the wrong decision,” he said.

Applicants must first take an English placement test. Those who qualify can enroll in the GED program, while others may join the pre-GED program.

Many senior DKBA officials, including General Saw Shwe Wah, attended the certificate award ceremony.

The school is primarily funded by Brigadier General Sai Kyaw Hla, a senior DKBA officer. According to school officials, enrolled children receive a completely free education.