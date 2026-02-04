Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say wins 2025 Padoh Mahn Sha Young Leader Award

She was announced as the award winner in a statement on January 29. Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say is also the director of the Karen Legal Assistance Center (KLAC) and was elected to the Central Committee at the 17th Karen National Union Congress.

The Phan Foundation said she has not only fulfilled the responsibilities assigned to her by the KNU but has also been a strong leader in strengthening community-based justice and rule-of-law mechanisms.

She established the first Legal School Program to train young Karen people to become lawyers and serves as a facilitator for the Community Legal Volunteer (CLV) system, the Phan Foundation added.

“At just 33 years old, she has accomplished so much while handling such huge responsibilities, showing young Karen women that they can break through stereotypes and achieve anything,” said Nant Bwa Bwa Phan, Director of the Phan Foundation.

The award ceremony for Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say was held on January 31, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the Karen Revolution.

“I’ve received so much support from my community and colleagues, and I’ve also worked hard myself. I’m truly honored to be recognized and awarded by the Phan Foundation. I will continue working to foster more volunteers who can help people access justice and to make the justice sector stronger and more reliable,” she told KIC.

The Padoh Mahn Sha Young Leader Award is an annual honor presented to Karen youth under the age of 35 who have made outstanding contributions to education, poverty alleviation, the promotion of human rights, and the preservation of Karen literature and culture.

The foundation was created by the children of Padoh Mahn Sha Lah Phan, who was tragically killed by two unidentified gunmen in Mae Sot, Thailand, on February 14, 2008, and his late wife, Nang Kyin Shwe, to honor the legacy of their parents.

The award has been presented annually since 2008 and has honored 18 recipients to date.