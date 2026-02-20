Council formed to tackle cross-border smog crisis

Paul Sein Twa, director of the Karen Environmental and Social Action Network (KESAN) and chairman of the Salween Peace Park, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with civil society organizations in Thailand and Laos on January 20 to establish the GMS Breath Council.

The newly formed council will serve as a cross-border platform for local civil society organizations, enabling community-based groups across the Mekong region to coordinate efforts to address the smog crisis and collaborate on regional development initiatives.

“This collaboration will be a very important step. The threat of PM2.5 particles, which cause smog and air pollution, is not confined to any single country, it is a transboundary problem that requires full regional cooperation. We cannot wait for governments alone to act; we must move forward quickly,” Paul Sein Twa said.

The GMS Breath Council aims to connect and support civil society organizations in Thailand, Laos, and northern Myanmar through future initiatives, develop smog-reduction projects via twin-city collaborations, and facilitate the exchange of technology and information on wildfire management.

In addition, the statement said a platform is planned to bring together government departments, international organizations, the private sector, and the education sector from across the region.

The Council’s secretariats will establish coordination mechanisms and oversee the development of joint work plans at the GMS Breath Council Congress, scheduled for 2026 in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The MOU signed last month has a two-year term and automatically extends every two years unless any members raise objections.