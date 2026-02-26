Chinese business boom sparks popularity of Chinese language courses in Payathonzu

Telecom scam operations, restaurants, massage parlors, beauty salons, laundries, and grocery stores that previously operated in Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko Town have relocated to Payathonzu, largely under Chinese ownership, offering better job prospects for locals fluent in Chinese.

As a result, more residents in the town are learning to speak and write Chinese, with course fees ranging from 300,000 to 1 million MMK.

“Many people are taking Chinese speaking and writing courses to work for Chinese employers. It’s not about telecom scams—just knowing Chinese makes them more likely to get hired. Even for jobs like housemaids, cleaners, waiters, or security guards, the pay is quite good, usually between 5,000 and 10,000 THB per month,” a town resident said.

Proficiency in Chinese can open doors to higher-paying jobs and better opportunities, while those who do not speak the language are often stuck in lower-level, more physically demanding positions. A Chinese interpreter, for example, can earn tens of thousands of THB.

“Middle-aged and older people who don’t speak Chinese usually end up working in carrying goods or construction. Some interpreters, though, can make over 30,000 THB,” a Payathonzu local told KIC.

Sections of the Mudon–Payathonzu and Kyainseikgyi–Payathonzu roads, linking Payathonzu Town on the Thai border to mainland Myanmar, are controlled by the junta, along with Mon and Karen armed groups, and clashes have occurred between these factions.

Despite the security concerns, Chinese-proficient workers from mainland areas are migrating to Payathonzu in search of better-paying job opportunities, according to locals.