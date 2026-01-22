Thailand reopens border ferry docks after month-long closure

Thai authorities officially announced the closure of border ferry docks in five townships bordering Myanmar, including Mae Sot, starting on December 1 last year. The closure included docks linking Minletpan Village in Myawaddy Township with Mae Ko Ken Village on the Thai side.

“After the docks were first closed, Thai authorities reopened them briefly depending on the fighting on the Myanmar side. But this time, they’ve been open continuously for about a week now,” said a Minletpan resident who is currently taking refuge in Mae Ko Kin.

However, displaced people sheltering near the border said artillery shelling has been heard more frequently than usual in southern Myawaddy Township since around 7:00 a.m. on January 19.

“The docks are operating normally at the moment, but across the river, in Hteemeiwahkhee Village in Myawaddy Township, there seems to be heavy fighting. We can hear artillery and gunfire,” the aforementioned source added.

Fierce clashes erupted in late November last year after resistance forces confronted a junta column that attempted to advance toward Minletpan Village with large numbers of troops. Some artillery shells fired by the junta landed in Mae Sot Township, Thailand.

Following the incidents, which injured several Thai nationals, and amid concerns that fighting could push scam workers from telecom fraud operations around Minletpan into Thai territory, Thai authorities ordered the closure of the border ferry docks. Although some docks have now reopened, Thai officials continue to impose strict security checks.