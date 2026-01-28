Stray bullets from Myanmar clash damage house in Thailand

On the morning of January 26, troops under the junta’s Light Infantry Division 22 (LID 22) attempted to seize a base held by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied resistance forces near Minletpan, triggering a clash.

The junta also carried out drone bombings and deployed suicide drones during the skirmish, according to local communities and Thai media.

Some stray bullets from the fighting damaged a house in Mae Kon Kin, but there were no injuries reported.

“The fighting went on into the evening, lasting until around 10:00 pm. At times, the artillery fire shook nearby houses. Reports that stray bullets landed in Thai territory are true. While the exact location is unclear, it is believed to have been in Mae Ko Kin Village,” said a displaced Minletpan villager who has taken refuge in the border area.

Due to the intense fighting in Myanmar, Thai authorities have stepped up security along the Thaungyin (Moei) River, which forms part of the border.

The junta and the KNLA have been clashing around Minletpan Village, near Lay Kay Kaw Town, since October 2026. The KNLA later announced it had uncovered a hidden telecom scam compound there, after which the junta targeted the site with airstrikes and artillery shelling.

Similarly, in November last year, artillery shells from the junta struck Mae Kon Kin Village, injuring Thai civilians.