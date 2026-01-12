KNU jibes over Kawthoolei Republic declaration, says government impossible without territory

General Saw Nerdah Mya announced at the Karen National Independence Day ceremony held by the KTLA on January 5 that the Kawthoolei Republic has been established as a sovereign state, operating under a democratic system, with the goal of achieving self-determination amid the collapse of Myanmar’s central government.

KNU spokesman Padoh Saw Taw Nee said that the Kawthoolei Republic, declared by General Saw Nerdah Mya who founded the KTLA after being dismissed as a KNU commander for misconduct, does not represent the KNU, and that building a nation without territorial control, a functioning governance system, and a population to govern is unrealistic.

“You can’t build a government out of thin air; it needs real territory. We have nothing to do with that so-called government formed by people who have no land, no proper governance, and no support from the people. The two districts we control have nothing to do with them either. It’s very clear that the local people are not under their authority,” he told KIC.

He also warned that KTLA’s recent stunts could cause misunderstandings and confusion, as the KNU continues its struggle to evolve from its roots as a Karen nationalist movement into a nationwide democratic movement since the coup, working together with other ethnic groups and the wider population.

Saw Nerdah Mya, expelled from the KNU in July 2022 for allegedly killing 25 civilians, founded the KTLA on July 16 of that year. Over a year later, in November 2023, the Government of Kawthoolei (G.O.K) was formed. Now, KTLA has announced the creation of the Kawthoolei Republic as the next step.