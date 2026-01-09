Articles

Influx of fleeing telecom scammers drives up hotel prices in Hpa-An

Hotel room rates are increasing as scammers fleeing telecom scam operations, locally known as Zhapian gangs from Karen State’s border areas with Thailand move into hotels and guesthouses in Hpa-An, the state capital.

Karen News Send an email 6 days ago
79 Less than a minute

The junta’s aggressive crackdown on telecom scam hubs in Myawaddy and Shwe Kokko towns in Karen State’s Myawaddy Township between October and November 2025 prompted many scammers to flee to Hpa-An, triggering a sharp rise in hotel rates.

“Those fleeing to Hpa-An include both Chinese nationals and holders of Shan State ID cards. Before this, hotel rooms cost around 150,000 MMK per day, and guesthouses were about 50,000 MMK. Now, prices have roughly doubled,” said a Hpa-An resident.

Most of those currently staying in hotels in Hpa-An are Chinese telecom scam operators, and their presence has made it difficult for tourists without advance reservations to find available rooms during the peak season.

“Domestic tourists from places like Yangon and Mandalay now have to book their rooms at least a week before coming to Hpa-An. If they only start looking after they arrive, it’s very hard to find a room. Most Chinese people rent hotel rooms for an entire month,” said a local hotel owner.

Karen State tourism sources said there are currently about 60 hotels and guesthouses in Hpa-An. Among them, hotels such as Zwekapin and Kantharyar are now hosting large numbers of telecom scam operators. Some hotels are also accommodating suspected scam ringleaders, who have hired armed guards.

Post Views: 72
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of KNU jibes over Kawthoolei Republic declaration, says government impossible without territory

KNU jibes over Kawthoolei Republic declaration, says government impossible without territory

3 days ago
Photo of Locals fear fighting may erupt in Shwe Kokko

Locals fear fighting may erupt in Shwe Kokko

6 days ago
Photo of Each polling station in Myawaddy has fewer than 1,000 voters

Each polling station in Myawaddy has fewer than 1,000 voters

2 weeks ago
Photo of Junta launches airstrikes on two villages in Thaton District

Junta launches airstrikes on two villages in Thaton District

2 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close