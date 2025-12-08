DKBA reopens Hpalu–Wawlay Road following release of captured troops by KNLA

The DKBA announced on November 26 that it had lifted the road closure in the interest of regional peace and stability.

Colonel Saw Sein Win, the DKBA adjutant general, said that all DKBA members captured by the KNLA during recent clashes had been released, so there was no longer a need to keep the road closed.

“All our men have returned safely with their weapons, so there is no need to keep the road closed. The route is now operating as normal,” he told KIC.

On November 21, heavy clashes erupted between the junta and the KNLA near Min Let Pan Village in Myawaddy Township, Karen State. During the fighting, elements of the junta-aligned DKBA, led by Colonel Naing Lwin, attacked KNLA positions. In response, the KNLA launched a defensive operation, during which they unexpectedly uncovered a covert telecom scam hub that the DKBA had been protecting, according to a KNLA statement. The operation also resulted in the arrest of more than 200 DKBA troops.

On November 28, the KNLA handed over all captured DKBA members and their weapons to the DKBA headquarters in Sonseemyaing Village, Myawaddy Township.

More than 600 foreigners, including Chinese nationals, fled toward the Thai border from the Min Let Pan telecom scam hub, which was seized by the KNLA. However, Thai authorities did not allow them to cross, leaving around 300 of them stranded near the banks of the Thaungyin (Moei) River. Furthermore, approximately half of the scam workers remain inside the telecom scam compound.

Fierce clashes between the KNLA and the junta continue around Min Let Pan, Sonseemyain, and Hteemeiwahkhee villages, with the junta using drone strikes, artillery bombardments, and airstrikes.