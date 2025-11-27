KNU calls for international Cooperation after uncovering covert telecom scam hub

On 21 November 2025, armed clashes erupted near Min Let Pan between the KNU and the junta, while junta-aligned Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), led by commander Colonel Naing Lwin, mounted coordinated attacks on KNU positions. In the course of defensive operations, KNU forces unexpectedly gained access to a DKBA stronghold following the surrender of more than 230 DKBA soldiers, according to a November 25 statement of the KNU.

The area where these troops had been stationed was revealed to be a multi-layered, gated compound conducting large-scale illicit operations involving several thousand individuals of various nationalities. KNU forces immediately secured the perimeter, restricted unauthorized movement, and prevented the escape of those suspected of involvement in criminal activities, the statement added.

“There are multi-story buildings within that perimeter, and the situation is more than we can handle on our own. We need to work with international organizations. Right now, we’re preserving all the evidence we’ve gathered, but there are still areas we can’t access due to technical limitations, so we need expert assistance,” said Padoh Saw Taw Nee.

On November 23, 396 individuals (83 women and 313 men) from eight countries—Ethiopia, Rwanda, Egypt, Thailand, Laos, the Philippines, China, and Malaysia—were identified and fingerprinted. Among them, 28 Thai citizens were safely handed over to the relevant Thai authorities for further legal processing in accordance with Thai law. The KNU leadership also promptly informed the relevant Thai and international authorities and agencies, the statement added.

On 24 November, 345 additional individuals (4 women and 341 men) were identified: China (337), Bangladesh (3), Taiwan (2), Malaysia (2), and Hong Kong (1). Of these, 36 Chinese nationals (2 women and 34 men) were transferred to Thai authorities by the end of the day. Among the roughly 2,000 telecom scam workers at Min Let Pan, the KNU has already planned the repatriation of 64 individuals.

When KIC contacted some DKBA leaders, they confirmed the Min Let Pan incident. The DKBA had also warned on November 24 that it would take action against any armed group that moved foreigners (especially Chinese) from areas under its control.

“Actions speak louder than words. Only action proves effectiveness. Our brothers (referring sarcastically to the DKBA) can earn international trust only if they talk less and do more,” said Padoh Saw Taw Nee in response to the DKBA’s warning.

Colonel Naing Lwin, who led the attack on KNU positions during the Min Let Pan clashes, was operating under the direct command of Brigadier General Sai Kyaw Hla—one of four DKBA leaders designated for U.S. Department of the Treasury sanctions on 12 November 2025 for involvement in transnational criminal and scam operations, the KNU stated.

The KNU remains committed to upholding the rule of law in its administered territories, combating transnational crime, protecting victims, and ensuring accountability for criminal networks operating along the border and beyond, in close cooperation with the Royal Thai Government and other relevant authorities and organizations. A high-level KNU policy team—led by the KNU Vice Chair and senior leaders—has been overseeing the response in close coordination with ground assessment teams and KNU leaders from Dooplaya and Hpa-an districts, ensuring robust and effective management of all investigative and operational activities, the KNU statement emphasized.

Like the DKBA, the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), another Karen armed group with close ties to the junta, has also been sanctioned by the U.S. for alleged links to telecom scam operations. The public has raised questions and criticized the complex connections between these groups and the Zhapian gangs.