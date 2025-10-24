Over 3,000 residents flee 5 Launglon Township villages amid junta military operations

After a junta column entered a village in Launglon Township, Tanintharyi Region, over 3,000 residents from the village and nearby communities have fled their homes.

A junta column of around 100 troops arrived at Kyauksin Village via the sea, prompting over 3,000 residents from five villages including Kyauksin to flee, according to local aid workers and resistance sources.

Regime soldiers are stationed in Kyauksin and have begun roaming into nearby villages, a Launglon Township administration officer told KIC.

“Yes, they’re here in Launglon. They’re currently around Thabawtseik and Kayingyi villages, with a strength of about 100. Their arrival has already sparked some skirmishes,” he said.

The column entered villages in Launglon Township on October 20, interrogating and threatening locals, which forced residents to flee, an aid worker assisting the displaced reported.

“The number of displaced people could be over 3,000. That’s just what we’ve been able to verify so far. It could be even higher. Right now, they urgently need food assistance,” he said.

More than 3,000 residents of Kyauksin, Kayingyi, Pyingyi, Thabawtseik, and Kanpani villages have been displaced due to the activities of a junta column.

On October 8, local resistance forces ambushed junta troops in Nyinmaw Village, Launglon Township, who were abducting residents for conscription, killing eight soldiers and seizing weapons, resistance sources reported.