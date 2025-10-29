Junta operations displace around 30,000 in Kawkareik

Junta troops are advancing from Myapataing Village toward Lower Bote, located around the Dawna Mountain Ranges, forcing locals to flee.

Fierce clashes erupted after the junta’s advance was intercepted by Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)-led resistance forces, prompting locals to flee to safer areas, a medic from the resistance alliance told KIC.

“Fighting is happening every day. Now, all the villagers from Htiphosan, Nanshwemate, Miparle, Naungtapwe, and Naungkaing have fled. In total, around 30,000 people from more than 20 villages along this route, starting from Nabu and Myapataing, have been displaced. They have no food or proper shelter. Many have had to build makeshift shelters in the plantations. They haven’t dared to go back to their home villages yet. When junta troops find people hiding in the plantations, they beat them and interrogate them about where the Karen resistance columns are. So, it’s not just the villagers, monks are being forced to leave too,” he said.

On the other hand, the junta has imposed movement restrictions in Myapataing, Naungtapwe, Naungmi, Nabu, Kawtphanyat, and Yinkwetaung villages, preventing residents from leaving and leaving some trapped in their homes.

Since October 20, the junta has launched an offensive to seize control of the entire route connecting villages in northern Kawkareik Township. It has attempted to advance using its allies, the Bo Bi-led faction of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), and Karen Peace Council troops, as security escorts and guides.

As of October 27, fighting between junta columns and KNLA-led joint resistance forces was ongoing near the villages of Htiphosan, Myapataing, Yankoke, Kyaungsharkone, and Kwimaungtaing.

photo credit – CJ