Karen school in Paingkyon hit by kamikaze drone, 3 injured

A male teacher, a female teacher, and a student were injured in the attack on the morning of September 3, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to KNU sources and locals.

Kawthoolei Basic Middle School 7082, a Karen school, was struck by a kamikaze drone carrying loitering munitions at around 9:00 am.

“Witnesses said they saw three drones, but only one actually hit the school. A male teacher, a female teacher, and a student were injured. The extent of the damage to the school isn’t known yet,” said a Nawtakhee villager.

The KNU Central Executive Committee announced that the school’s office and roof were significantly damaged by the junta’s drone strike.

In recent days, junta aircraft have been frequently seen over Paingkyon Township, keeping locals on high alert for potential airstrikes.

Between late 2024 and mid-2025, the junta conducted at least three kamikaze drone attacks in Brigade 7 territory.

On the night of August 10, the junta carried out an airstrike on the Kaloyawlay area, also part of Brigade 7 territory, dropping more than 20 bombs.