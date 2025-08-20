Petrol prices soar nearly threefold in Myawaddy

In early August, before fuel deliveries from Myanmar’s mainland to Myawaddy were suspended, a liter of petrol cost around 3,500 MMK. By August 18, the price had surged to approximately 10,000 MMK per liter.

“Petrol at fuel shops in Myawaddy, which once cost around 3,500 MMK per litre, now sells for up to 10,000 MMK per litre. Some people travel to Mawlamyine in Mon State to purchase petrol by the barrels and resell it in Myawaddy, earning 2 to 2.5 million MMK per barrel. Others source petrol from Mae Sot in Thailand and sell it back in Myawaddy,” said a Myawaddy resident.

In Myawaddy, the sudden surge in petrol prices has made it increasingly difficult for low-income residents to afford fuel. Some shops are running out of petrol and are selling it only in limited quotas.

Meanwhile, a few local businessmen are donating small amounts of petrol in bottles, which residents use to fuel their motorbikes for essential short trips.

Gambling dens operated by Chinese nationals around Myawaddy Town are also feeling the impact of the fuel shortage, prompting more residents to smuggle as much fuel as they can.

Since February 6, Thai authorities have banned official fuel exports to Myawaddy. As an alternative, locals have been importing fuel from Hpa-An in Karen State and Mawlamyine in Mon State, but the junta blocked these supplies in mid-August, leaving residents to face severe hardships.