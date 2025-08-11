No return yet for Thandaunggyi IDPs after homes burned

In July, clashes erupted between junta troops and resistance forces near an undisclosed village in Wai Htoo Village Tract. Following the fighting, junta troops entered the village and set homes on fire. According to an August 1 statement from the Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG), the arson attack destroyed 39 houses, leaving only 4 intact.

The residents of the village are still taking refuge in safer areas, relying on help from the few sources they can access. They fled following a sudden, unexpected attack, leaving most with nothing but the clothes on their backs and unable to bring any belongings, said Saw Albert, field director of the KHRG.

“They urgently need basic food supplies like rice, oil, and salt. On top of that, they’re struggling to find proper shelter during this rainy season, often getting caught in heavy downpours. Karen civil society groups are doing what they can to help, but it’s just not enough. They still need a lot more support,” he told KIC.

Additionally, the closure of parts of the Leiktho-Thandaunggyi-Taungoo Highway due to armed clashes has made it even harder to deliver medicine and food supplies to the IDPs, worsening their situation, Saw Albert added.

“Road closures are disrupting the flow of aid. When medicine and medical supplies stop coming in, communities have to rely only on whatever healthcare services they already have, which often isn’t enough. Also, flu cases usually increase during the rainy season, making things even tougher,” he said.

According to Data for Myanmar, the junta burned down a total of 109,261 houses between May 1, 2021, three months after it staged the coup, and January 31, 2025.