Junta Uses Possible Chemical Weapon Against KNU

On 7 April 2025, the KNU and junta troops fought in Mawdaung Town, which is on the border with Thailand. After the fighting had subsided in the town a junta drone dropped the suspected chemical weapon onto KNU soldiers in Theinkhun Village on the outskirts of Mawdaung Town, according to Padoh Saw Eh Nar, the KNU Secretary for the districts of Myeik and Dawei.

He said to KIC: “After the clashes in Mawdaung, the junta dropped bombs on Theinkhun with a drone. Our troops who inhaled the fumes felt dizzy and nauseous. We still don’t know why it caused those symptoms.”

Though it is not unusual for the junta to target combat zones with airstrikes and drone attacks it is only more recently that it has started dropping bombs containing some sort of chemical irritant onto KNU fighters, according to Padoh Saw Eh Nar. KIC has not been able to independently verify this claim.

Though the junta announced a unilateral ceasefire to run from 2 to 22 April to allow for earthquake relief work to be carried out, it continued to carry out airstrikes on KNU positions in Tanintharyi Region.

Currently casualty numbers from the fighting in Mawdaung Town are unknown.

Also on 7 April, junta aircraft bombed Ahnyarhpyar Village in Dawei Township, injuring three civilians, according to resistance forces.