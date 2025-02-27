KNU: Junta May Use Scam Centre Crackdown to Undermine the Revolution

Currently most of the international attention is on the Karen State scam centres run by the junta-aligned Karen ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

The Thai and Chinese governments, who have been at the forefront of rescuing people allegedly trafficked to work in scam centres controlled by those two groups, are calling for more pressure to be put on groups involved in the scam centres, known as Zhapian in Burmese.

But, there have also been credible reports of KNU involvement with the KK Park gambling and scam centre near Myawaddy on the Thai-Myanmar border. This attracted widespread criticism from Karen communities and civil society organisations and led to the KNU carrying out an investigation into its involvement with KK Park that is still ongoing.

In an exclusive interview with KIC on 24 February 2025, KNU spokesperson Padoh Saw Kler Say said: “We must be vigilant about the possibility that the junta may exploit the Zhapian issue to undermine the revolution. As the international community gets involved, the junta could use this as an opportunity to suppress the revolution as well. This is a serious concern. Therefore, we must provide accurate information to the international community about the regions where Zhapian businesses are truly widespread. At the same time, we must prepare the necessary protective measures. Only then can we send a clear message that the junta is attempting to discredit the revolution by intentionally blending it with Zhapian businesses.”

With the international spotlight turned on them, the Karen BGF and the DKBA announced in February 2025 that they had set up enforcement units to combat scams and human trafficking in areas under their control and expedite the return of human trafficking victims to their respective countries.

In response to these moves Padoh Saw Kler Say said: “These processes[the Karen BGF and the DKBA setting up enforcement units to combat scam centres] have been devised by the junta. To stop the junta from blending the revolution with Zhapian and exploiting it for political gain, the Karen EAOs [the Karen BGF and the DKBA] should first consult with international and Karen experts. Then, they must break away from the strategy that the junta has crafted for its own purposes.”

The Thai Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is investigating and seeking warrants for three Karen BGF leaders for human trafficking: Saw Chit Thu (whose real name is San Myint), Tin Win and Mote Thone (Mote Thun), according to Justice for Myanmar (JFM) which in a 25 February statement called on the Thai government to expedite the process and apply for these warrants in court.

The JFM statement also accused the junta of being involved in scam centres and using profits from them to support its war against the Myanmar population and commit war crimes.