Junta Burns Down 50 Houses in Ahnankwin Village, Karen State

Ahnankwin Village is home to the junta’s hill-based Tactical Operation Command (TOC). In 2024, resistance forces attempted, unsuccessfully, to capture the TOC. There was fierce fighting but the junta managed to keep control of the TOC by sending in reinforcements three times, but it also incurred heavy casualties.

As a result of this fighting nearly all the villagers fled and yet have to return, meaning that the houses the junta burned down were already empty.

A KNU official from Kyarinnseikgyi Township said that Ahnankwin Village TOC has been reinforced with additional troops, and that houses in the village had been burned down to clear land around the TOC for easier airdrops of food and supplies.

On 7 February he said: “Additional troops have been deployed to the junta base, with supplies being delivered by airdrop. The burning of the houses suggests they are clearing the land for airdrops and likely to facilitate helicopter landings. Additionally, the area around the base has been cleared, providing a clear line of sight for shooting.”

It is believed that landmines have been planted around the area designated for helicopter landings, according to a source monitoring the situation who added that there are currently about 300 junta soldiers stationed at the Ahnankwin Village TOC.

Ahnankwin is a relatively large village, which had 401 houses housing 434 households, made up of 2,485 people, but nearly all of those have now fled.

Kyarinnseikgyi Township is mainly under the control of Brigade 6 of the Karen National Liberation Army(KNLA), the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU) which also refers to Kyarinnseikgyi Township as Win Yay Township.