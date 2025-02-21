Airstrike Burns Down 60 Houses in Tanintharyi Township

The junta aircraft carried out three bombing runs, according to a resident of the nearby Theinkhun Village who spoke to KIC.

He said: On 17 February, around 9:00 pm, Nyaungpinkwin Village was attacked with three bombing runs. The bombs dropped were likely incendiary bombs. As soon as they hit, the houses were immediately engulfed in flames. Many houses were burned down.”

Several of the bombs dropped by the aircraft did not explode. They were later removed for the safety of the villagers by Karen National Union (KNU) troops operating in Tanintharyi Region, according to the KNU-Tanintharyi Township spokesperson, Padoh Saw Htee War.

He said to KIC: “The unexploded bombs were carefully removed and safely disposed of. Around 60 houses were destroyed in the village, which had about 600 houses. The junta conducted three bombing runs during the airstrike.”

Junta soldiers are currently stationed near Nyaungpinkwin Village in Ashaekan Village which is in Nyaungpinkwin Village Tract. The junta has also launched airstrikes on the villages Theinkhun and Htonmakhar close to Nyaungpinkwin Village.

Tensions are currently rising between junta troops and resistance forces based in Tanintharyi Township as junta soldiers attempt to advance towards the villages of Nyaungpinkwin, Theinkhun, and Htonmakhar.

In February 2025, the junta increased its use of drones against resistance positions in Tanintharyi Township, according to local resistance sources.