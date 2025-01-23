NUG Cybercrime Statement Supported by KNU

The NUG statement said that “the Myanmar military, along with its Border Guard Forces, militias and its allies, is directly involved in providing security for and facilitating” cyber-scam centres and even “actively partnering with the criminals involved.”

It said: “We are determined to prevent Myanmar from becoming the epicenter of cyber and other crimes that not only exacerbate local conflicts but also impact communities both regionally and globally.”

The NUG also called on “Myanmar’s immediate neighbours, namely, China, India, Bangladesh, Laos, and Thailand, to establish alternative channels of communication and information-sharing with us to effectively combat these transnational crimes.”

It also pointed out that: “Our revolutionary allied federal democratic forces who have controlled vast territories in Myanmar are ready to cooperate with international efforts, whether through bilateral engagements, within ASEAN, or through United Nations agencies.”

Expressing the KNU’s support for the statement KNU spokesperson Padoh Saw Taw Nee said: “Cooperation and information exchange with neighbouring countries would make our efforts much more effective in this situation. The KNU is dedicated to achieving peace and long-term stability, and we are determined to prevent any incidents that could endanger the region. However, we require support for these efforts. If we can work together with regional stakeholders, we are confident that the current [cyber-scam] problem can be eliminated over time.”

He urged neighbouring countries to share information about transnational criminal activities with the KNU and like-minded organisations, rather than collaborating with the junta and its associates.

He also blamed the junta for the rise in the number of scam centres (known as Zhapian in Burmese) saying: “The true culprit behind the rise of Zhapian activities is the junta itself. Our current policies oppose such criminal actions, but the junta is turning a blind eye to the fact that its allied groups are linked to these gangs. Simply addressing the periphery without targeting the real perpetrators will not be effective.”

The NUG statement condemning cybercrime was supported by, amongst others: the KNU, the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), the Chin National Front (CNF), The All Burma Student Democratic Front (ABSDF), the New Mon State Party – Anti-Military Dictatorship (NMSP – AD) and the Women’s League of Burma (WLB).

A human trafficking case in early January involving a Chinese actor, Wang Xing, bought international media attention to bear on the cyber-scam centres across the border from the Thai Town of Mae Sot in Myanmar’s Myawaddy Township that are operated by the junta-aligned militias the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA).

On 14 January 2025 at an emergency meeting, the Karen BGF warned Chinese businessmen and armed group leaders that action would be taken against them if they were found guilty of human trafficking, torture, or employing underage workers in Myawaddy Township.

On 17 January 2025 at the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting, representatives of Myanmar and Thailand met up to discuss and address the cyber-scam problem, according to the Bangkok Post.