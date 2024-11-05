KNU Kills 16 Junta Soldiers, Captures 17 in Hpapun Town

They had been stationed at Khawpoke military base in Hpapun Township, in Karen State’s Hpapun District (also called Mutraw District by the Karen), an area mainly controlled by Karen National Union (KNU) Brigade 5.

A coalition of Karen Defence forces led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, took control of the Khawpoke base on 29 October, following a six-month siege.

The approximately 100 junta soldiers remaining at the base fled and set off to try and reach the junta’s Hpapun Tactical Operations Command (TOC), also in Hpapun Township.

They were intercepted by the KNLA and Karen defence forces in Hpapun Town and there was intense fighting. 16 junta soldiers, including a deputy battalion commander, were killed, and 17 others were captured including another deputy battalion commander, weapons were also confiscated.

On the side of the defence forces, several fighters were injured and a fighter from the Bamar People’s Liberation Army (BPLA) was killed.

Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kler Doh, a spokesperson for KNU/KNLA Brigade 5 said: “The Khawpoke military base and Hpapun TOC are quite far apart and require crossing through deep jungle routes to get from one to the other.

Along the route taken by the junta troops our resistance forces were already deployed and in position. Despite this, the junta troops made every effort to continue their journey, but we attacked them near Ward No. 3 [in Hpapun Town] ending their attempt.

We, the resistance coalition, provided necessary medical treatment to the injured among the captured PoWs, and food was also provided. They are being well treated during their detention.”

The Karen defence forces are currently pursuing the remaining junta troops trying to reach Hpapun TOC.