Junta raises security on Hpa An to Hlaingbwe Road in Karen State

At about 10:00 am on 22 October, four junta kamikaze drones hit the KNLA headquarters located in the Karen National Union’s (KNU) Brigade 7 area, which roughly corresponds to the Myanmar township of Hpa-An. One KNLA member was injured and a building was damaged in the attack.

Then, junta drones attacked KNLA security checkpoints in Hlaingbwe Township. Details of that attack are currently unknown and being investigated.

Later that day, on the afternoon of 22 October, junta troops, police, and Border Guard Forces (BGF) set up joint checkpoints on the Hpa An to Hlaingbwe road in Hpa An Township, where they started enforcing security checks and conducting interrogations, according to a driver who recently traveled along the road.

He said: “Today, security is very tight along the Hlaingbwe to Hpa An road. There are many checkpoints set up at the town entrances. They’ve also established many checkpoints on the road and conducted ambush patrols. Junta BGF, police, and soldiers are guarding the area. They stop all motorcycles and cars and search people’s phones and bags.”

Following the drone attack on the KNLA headquarters the KNLA increased security measures in the surrounding areas and roads. Many residents in the area have fled to Thailand to escape any future fighting.