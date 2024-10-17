Junta launches offensive in Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region

The junta started its offensive at 8:00 am on 14 October by taking control of land from the resistance, around the Union Highway just outside Meelaungchaung Village.

A spokesperson for Palaw People’s Defence Force (PDF) said: “Up until now, they [the junta troops] haven’t been able to advance. We have occupied the villages along the Union Highway. They said they would conduct a clearance operation there. Right now, it’s a standoff position. It’s difficult to say exactly what the situation is on the ground.”

Villagers worried by the fighting and coming offensive have been leaving Meelaungchaung Village and nearby Kyerwa Village, also in Palaw Township.

The Karen National Defence Organisation (KNDO) and its allied forces took control of Meelaungchaung Village in August 2024.

Some resistance forces in the area have suggested that the junta is trying to take control of Meelaungchaung Village so that it can gather census data from there. Until now in Palaw Township, the junta has only been able to gather census data in a few downtown areas of Palaw Town. The census is due to run from 1 to 15 October.