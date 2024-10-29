Junta Displaces Over 3,000 in Thayetchaung Township, Tanintharyi Region

A junta column of over 100 soldiers entered Thayetchaung Township on 25 October and targeted the villages of Tharyathnakhwa, Panpyin, and Meneioe.

A resident said to Karen Information Center (KIC): “The junta has been conducting offensives since 25 October. Before launching their attacks, they shelled the area with heavy artillery to clear the way.

Villages in Thayetchaung Township are frequently targeted by junta offensives. Locals are constantly on the move, fleeing their homes whenever the military launches an offensive.”

The junta fired over 20 artillery shells into Thayetchaung Township damaging a monastery in Tharyathnakhwa Village. Locals have been fleeing when junta forces come into the area of their homes.

An aid worker helping those who have fled said: “The displaced people (IDPs) are facing immense hardship, being forced to flee their homes repeatedly due to the junta offensives.

IDPs are currently taking refuge in the forest. They still have enough food for now because they’ve only recently become displaced.”

Also in Dawei District, on 12 October the junta launched a week-long operation targeting Nyainnmaw, Kadetngehtain, and Aukyaehpyu villages in Launglone Township. Over 10 residents were arrested during the operation, according to local news sources.

FE5 Tanintharyi, a Tanintharyi based research group, reported that, during September 2024, over 60,000 people were displaced from their homes in Tanintharyi Region.