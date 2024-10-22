Junta Abandons Three Outposts in Myawaddy Township, Karen State

The approximately 80 junta troops who had been manning the outposts in Baledo Village, just south of Myawaddy Town in Thaybawboe Region, started fleeing on 19 October and had all left by 20 October, before the KNLA and its allies even engaged with them, according to a member of Cobra Column, one of the groups that took control of the base after the junta abandoned it.

Another member of the revolutionary forces that took over the base said: “I think they [the junta troops] had been stationed there for a long time. They seemed to have about 80 troops.

Some of them fled last night, and by this morning, the remaining individuals had also departed. I heard they ran towards Baledo Village.”

The junta troops who fled the outposts were from Infantry Battalion (IB) 8, under the command of the 44th Light Infantry Division. The outposts are now being manned by fighters from the Cobra Column 2 revolutionary force.

The aforementioned member of the revolutionary forces suggested that maybe the junta had abandoned the outpost without offering any resistance because a Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA)-led coalition had recently attacked and taken over the junta’s nearby Swe Taw Kone hilltop artillery base, also in Myawaddy Township, on 17 October 2024, after laying siege to it for four months.