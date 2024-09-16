Hpa-An City Youths Being Targeted for Conscription

On 10 September 2024, ward, 100-house and 10-house administrators started compiling lists of youths living on Padauk Street, Tharaphi No. 2 Street, Nya Nay Street, and Kan Nar Street in downtown Hpa-An’s Ward 4.

“First, they compiled household lists in Hpa-An and identified households with young people. The authorities then ordered these young men to report to them. Their parents were forced to sign [a document saying] that they had acknowledged and accepted the process.

The young people on the list were informed that they have to report to the relevant office immediately when summoned,” said a young man from Hap-An who didn’t want to be named for security reasons.

As soon as the authorities started collecting names, many youths of conscription age in Hpa-An City fled to nearby villages and others joined the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), according to a young man from Hpa-An City.

He said: “Many have left for Shwe Kokko Town, with some joining the BGF and attending military training. They believe that by joining the BGF, they can avoid being sent to the frontlines.”

The junta started enforcing the coup law on 10 February 2024. They later distributed pamphlets promoting conscription in well-populated areas of Karen State. Despite that, this is the first time the junta has tried to enlist conscripts from Karen State.