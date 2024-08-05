MNDAA and TNLA capture junta’s Northeast Regional Command

Following the headquarter’s capture the Karen National Union (KNU), the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), and the Chin National Front (CNF) issued a joint statement, on 4 August, that congratulated the MNDAA and TNLA on their success and emphasised how important the capture of the headquarters was in the struggle against the junta. CNF spokesperson, Salai Htet Ni, described the capture of the regional command headquarters, known as ‘The Red Sun,’ as a historic milestone.

He said: “The complete capture of a junta regional command headquarters marks a significant military milestone in the history of the ethnic armed resistance movement.”

“We wholeheartedly congratulate them on this success, as it not only stands as a major achievement but also greatly inspires us to continue pursuing our political goals”, he added.

The statement also said that The capture of the Regional Command headquarters will inspire other ethnic revolutionary organisations (EROs) in their fight against the junta and provide a great impetus to the push to overthrow them, according to the statement. Its signatories also pledged to fight authoritarianism and continue their struggle until the junta is overthrown.

The junta has now lost control of nearly all of Lashio Town, including the regional command headquarters and only a few remnants of its forces are still in the town.

Junta troops stationed at the central guard post and the military hospital inside the large Regional Command Headquarters compound, along with family members and injured personnel, gathered together, waved white flags and surrendered to the MNDAA, according to reports from the MNDAA/TNLA coalition.

This victory comes after more than a month’s heavy fighting, following the resumption of Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on 25 June.

During this second phase of Operation 1027 the ethnic resistance coalition captured key towns, including Nawnghkio (Naungcho) and Mongmit (Momeik) in northern Shan State, and Singu and Mogok towns in Mandalay Region. Combined forces of the TNLA and Mandalay People’s Defence Force (PDF) also captured nearly three dozen bases and outposts in Madaya Township, Mandalay Region.

There had been previous reports that the Northeast Regional Command headquarters had fallen on 25 July, but those reports proved to be premature.