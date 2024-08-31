Junta dam breach displaces 5,000 in Taungoo Township, Bago Region

Locals allege that the junta deliberately breached two dams on tributaries that flow into the Sittaung River. The Ngalaik Dam on Ngalaik Creek, in Pyinmana Township, in Naypyidaw Council Territory, and the Swar Dam on Swar Creek, in Swar (a.k.a.Hswar) Town, Yedashe Township, Bago Region.

Over 5,000 people living in nearby villages and urban areas have been affected by the flooding, according to a woman helping rescue efforts in Taungoo Township. She also said that the flooding was not due to heavy rainfall and instead, happened because the junta had deliberately breached the two dams.

A resident of Taungoo Township said to KIC: “The junta breached the Ngalaik and Swar dams. Without any rain, the water levels have risen significantly. The water has entered all the villages. Currently, it is affecting over 5,000 residents. Though this is the situation we have seen in eastern Taungoo Township, there has also been significant flooding in the western part of Taungoo Township. The water has affected all the towns and villages, damaging everything, including food supplies. Everyone is facing difficulties.”

Water levels are rising every day. Currently the floodwaters are at head-height, so residents in low lying areas are having to use tyre inner tubes and makeshift rafts to get around.

Wards 8,9 and 10 in the low-lying areas of Taungoo Town have been particularly badly affected by the flooding, as have villages on the bank of the Sittaung River, close to Taungoo Town.

Ko Kyaw Thura, a rescue worker said that local humanitarian organisations are helping flood-affected residents and relocating them to five temporary flood shelters set up in schools located on higher ground in the town.

Ko Kyaw Thura said: “ It has been like this for about three days. Initially, the focus was on rescue operations due to the rising water levels. Once temporary shelters were set up, primary support and essential supplies like food and clean water were provided. Recently, due to insufficient access to drinking water, some areas are experiencing cases of diarrhea and other health issues. Therefore, healthcare services are being provided to address these concerns.”

Currently, about 2,500 people displaced from their homes by the flooding are staying at the five shelters in Taungoo Town. More temporary shelters have also been set up in monasteries in Taungoo Township villages.

The junta has supplied no aid or help and there has been no support from international organisations. Instead, the victims have been relying on donations from people inside Myanmar and from the Myanmar diaspora living abroad, which are being passed on to local humanitarian organisations and community groups who are assisting the flood victims, according to residents of affected areas.

The water level of the Sittaung River has continued to rise, meaning that even more people may become affected by flooding. According to residents, this is the worst flooding Taungoo Town has experienced in its history.

Though it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the flooding has happened because the junta deliberately breached the two dams. The water levels started rising after the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing visited Taungoo Town on 23 August, suggesting that the junta breached the dams shortly after his visit.