EAOs and NUG have meeting with U.S. Department of State Counselor

The 15 August 2024 meeting was held to discuss the ongoing Myanmar crisis according to a 17 August statement by the KNU Central Executive Committee (KNU Central). It focused on key topics such as strengthening unity in the pursuit of a federal democratic system, enhancing civil service operations, and coordinating humanitarian initiatives. During the talks, Mr. Sullivan reiterated the United States’ commitment to supporting the restoration of civilian rule in Myanmar, offering direct assistance to pro-democracy activists.

The resistance organisations collectively called on the U.S. to increase pressure on the coup junta and ensure accountability for those involved in human rights abuses against Myanmar people, according to the KNU statement.

The participants also discussed holding inclusive dialogues with all stakeholders, improving local governance, forging alliances among resistance forces, laying the groundwork for a federal democracy, and understanding U.S. foreign policy responses to Myanmar’s crisis.

Representing the KNU at the meeting were General Secretary Padoh Saw Tadoh Moo and spokesperson Padoh Saw Taw Nee. Other key attendees included representatives from the Chin National Front (CNF), the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP), and the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC).

Previously, on 28 March 2024, Derek Chollet, the previous Counselor of the United States Department of State, met to discuss humanitarian aid initiatives with a group of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) collectively known as K3C. They included the KNU, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the KNPP and the CNF. Representatives of the NUG also participated.

Also, on 14 May 2024, representatives of ethnic organisations, including the KNPP Chairman, Khu Oo Reh, and members of the NUG met with Masahiro Kōmura, the deputy head of the Japanese Foreign Affairs Committee, in Japan, to discuss securing urgent humanitarian aid for Myanmar.