Youths Evade Junta’s Conscription by Joining Karen Border Guard Force

Major Saw Tin Win, the tactical operation commander of the BGF’s Military Region No. 2, stated that following the junta’s announcement to implement the conscription law, many youths from Karen State, Ayeyarwady Region, and other parts of Myanmar contacted the BGF and enlisted as new members.

“A lot of youths joined the BGF voluntarily to avoid forced recruitment by Bamar soldiers. Many Bamar and Karen youths from the Ayeyarwady Region have also enlisted. We believe their eagerness is due to the BGF’s current non-partisan policy,” Major Saw Tin Win told KIC.

Additionally, youths from townships such as Hpa-An, Kyondoe, and Hlaingbwe in Karen State have joined the BGF to evade conscription, allowing them to remain in their hometowns.

“Many young people from Chaungphyar and Kwatthit villages in Kyondoe have joined the BGF recently. They seek to avoid the conscription law and are drawn by the lack of job opportunities, as the BGF offers a good salary. Additionally, recruits do not need to serve on the frontlines but instead perform guard duties to safeguard local communities. These factors have made the BGF an attractive option for young people,” a family member of a rookie BGF member said.

Sources close to the BGF leadership reported that the new recruits are receiving military training at the BGF-owned hotel zone at the foothills of Mount Zwegabin in Hpa-An and at BGF battalions in Myaing Gyi Ngu – Pan Taw Mhi and Shwe Kokko.

A BGF source, who requested anonymity, disclosed that new recruits typically receive a basic monthly wage ranging from THB 3000 to 5000.

On January 22, the BGF announced that it would cease being a subdivision of the junta, transforming into the Karen National Army (KNA) to operate independently and actively pursue peace in Karen State.

However, in April, when junta troops in Myawaddy faced strong offensive operations by the Karen joint resistance forces, the BGF rejoined regime forces and intensified security measures by establishing guard outposts and checkpoints in towns such as Hpa-An, Hlaingbwe, Kyondoe, and Myawaddy.

In 2010, some leaders of the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA-5) and the Karen Peace Force (KPF) accepted the junta’s demand to transform into the BGF, operating under the Myanmar military’s command. The BGF comprises 13 battalions with an estimated total manpower of about 7000.