Highly Contagious Fever Outbreak in IDP Camp in KNU-Controlled Area

The Palaw Tapo internally displaced people (IDP) camp, situated along the Thaungyin (Moei) River south of Myawaddy Town and within the Dooplaya District controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU), is currently experiencing an outbreak of contagious fever disease.

Saw Kyaw Oo, who oversees the camp’s healthcare department, said that not only the camp residents but also villagers from nearby areas are visiting his clinic due to illness, indicating that the current infection is a rapidly spreading fever.

“When I tested the patients who came to my clinic, one or two had malaria, but most were not sick from malaria. Most patients have fever and stuffy noses. Like COVID, its transmission rate is very fast. However, without the necessary kits, we can’t confirm exactly what kind of infection is spreading”, he explained.

The Palaw Tapo IDP camp has test kits for malaria and COVID but lacks the capability to test for other illnesses. Therefore, it is not possible to determine whether the current rapidly spreading fever is seasonal flu or another infection.

Most of the patients who came to the clinic in the camp had symptoms such as fever, sickness, and sore throat, while some serious cases required prolonged treatment and oxygen supply.

Due to the spread of fever, the junior classes at the school in the IDP camp are temporarily closed, while only older students are permitted to attend.

Currently, residents from Palaw Tapo IDP camp and villagers from nearby communities like Hpalugyi, Haplulay, Pahi Kalaw, and Tonwe Village across the Thaungyin River in Thai territory are seeking medical care at the camp’s clinic due to illness.

Palaw Tapo IDP Camp shelters over 3000 war-displaced individuals from Palaw Tapo, Kasaw Wahlay, Maehtaw Talay, Laykaykaw, Hpalu, Wawlay, Rathaegu villages, and nearby communities.