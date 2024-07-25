Former KNU Vice President Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein Passes Away

Born as the fourth of eight children to General Saw Tamla Baw, who was the former commander-in-chief of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and a former president of the KNU, Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein played a significant role in the Karen revolutionary movement. She served as the secretary general of the KWO from 2000 to 2008.

In addition to her work with the KWO, Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein was instrumental in the establishment of the Women’s League of Burma (WLB) and held a chair position within the organization.

Her contributions extended beyond women’s affairs and education. At the 14th KNU Congress, she was elected as the secretary general and subsequently appointed as the vice president at the 15th Congress.

During her tenure as KNU’s secretary general, she led the KNU’s ceasefire negotiation delegation, achieving a ceasefire agreement in Yangon on April 6, 2012.

During Myanmar’s transition towards democracy, Padoh Naw Zipporah Sein participated in important discussions with prominent political figures, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), U Khun Htun Oo, chairman of the Shan Nationalities League for Democracy (SNLD), and members of the 88 Generation Students. These discussions were centered on issues of peace, federalism, and democracy.

She was also known for her frequent meetings and discussions with Karen communities across local areas, border regions, and Karen State, where she engaged with the public to explain the peace process and listen respectfully to their concerns.

Following the announcement of her death, the Karen community both within Myanmar and abroad has expressed deep sorrow on social media platforms. Arrangements for her funeral are currently being coordinated by her family and KNU officials.