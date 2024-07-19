Calls for Thai Government to Issue Recognition Cards for Myanmar Nationals, Without Passport Requirement

“Two proposals will be submitted to the Thai government: one for a legal residence permit for Myanmar citizens arriving in Thailand, and the other for a legal work permit. For participants in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and politicians who have fled Myanmar, the need for legal residence is more critical than the right to work. However, the pink card comes with limitations, such as restricting travel beyond the settlement location. Unlike passport holders, pink card holders must notify relevant offices if they wish to travel long distances,” said U Moe Gyo, Chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Burma Affairs (JACBA).

On July 14, Thai human rights lawyers, led by the president of the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF), along with labor organizations based in Mae Sot, met and agreed to advocate for the issuance of pink cards for Myanmar migrant workers to the Thai government.

Similarly, on July 18, NUG’s Ministry of Labor issued a statement expressing their intention to request five key points from the Thai government. These include issuing pink cards (Non-Thai Identification Cards) for undocumented Myanmar migrant workers and allowing Myanmar citizens with work permits to move and settle freely within Thailand.

U Moe Gyo noted that in some parts of Thailand, particularly in places like Maha Chai and Samut Prakan, Myanmar workers are frequently checked and fined by the Thai police for not informing the authorities about their stay, despite having comprehensive documents.

Many undocumented Myanmar workers and other Myanmar nationals have been arrested as Thailand intensifies operations to crack down on illegal migrant entries.