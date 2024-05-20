Junta’s Landmines Injure at Least 10 in Mone Township

After invading villages such as Yaele, Anyarsu, and Naungkone in Mone Township, Junta troops planted landmines before departing, causing injuries to at least 10 individuals, including a 14-year-old minor who inadvertently triggered these explosives.

“The Junta troops stayed in the villages for about a week or two before departing, leaving landmines on the entrance and exit routes as well as other locations. Over 10 people have already been injured by these explosives. Tragically, a 14-year-old lost both legs when he stepped on a landmine, while trying to retrieve his belongings from a bomb shelter.

Perhaps these incidents occurred due to locals’ eagerness to return home before demining operations were fully completed. Cattle were also killed due to the landmines”, a member of a Mone-based rescue team said.

Junta forces intentionally placed highly explosive mines in areas commonly traversed by villagers, resulting in a sharp increase in civilian casualties, locals told KIC.

“When the Junta soldiers leave, they intentionally leave landmines behind, and these mines they are now using have extra force and power.No one has been hurt by the landmines planted by the resistance forces in this area. It is the Junta’s landmines causing the injuries. when deposited explosives in residential yards and barns, causing many casualties”, another villager said.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of KNU, recommends that displaced individuals refrain from returning to their homes until demining efforts are fully completed.

“Some villagers only wanted to go back temporarily to get their things, not to resettle. Some ignored the officials’ warnings and sneaked back through the jungle. KNLA cleared at least 10 landmines.It will be safest to wait until officials say everything is okay, before going home”, the aforementioned rescue team member added.

At the end of April, KNU reported six civilians injured due to landmines in Mone Township that month. KNU is also ramping up efforts to educate the public about the dangers of these devastating explosives.

The Landmine & Cluster Munition Monitor’s December 2023 report indicates over 1,300 casualties nationwide caused by landmines and remnants of war explosives since the military coup.