Junta Reinforcements for Myawaddy Still Fail to Recapture KNLA’s Control over Road Access from Kawkareik

Since its initiation on April 4, ‘Operation Aung Zay Ya’ has extended beyond 40 days, yet the Junta’s two columns remain unable to breach KNLA’s defensive positions along both the traditional mountain route and the new Asia Road, encountering continued setbacks

Vice Senior General Soe Win, deputy head of the Junta, who supervises ‘Operation Aung Zay Ya’, aimed at advancing from Kawkareik Township across the Dawna Mountain Range to Myawaddy, with forces splitting into two columns. However the Junta forces

have encountered significant resistance from KNLA-led joint forces along both the traditional mountain route and the new Asia Road, halting their progress. The Junta has sought assistance from some ceasefire signatory Karen armed factions and KNU

renegades, to reinforce their remaining troops in Myawaddy and preparing for a counteroffensive from an alternate direction. Battlefield reports suggest an estimated gathering of approximately 500 Junta troops in Myawaddy.

Frontline sources suggest that the Junta is poised to launch a dual-sided assault on KNLA and People’s Defence Forces (PDF), with the intention of reclaiming control over the vital Myawaddy-Kawkareik connecting Asia Road, a crucial artery for Thailand-Myanmar trade.

“Due to assistance from ceasefire signatory Karen armed groups in transporting Junta reinforcements to Myawaddy via the Htawtkawkoe route, about 500 Junta soldiers are now stationed there. They are poised to join forces with the Junta column advancing from Kawkareik to combat KNLA and PDF, with the aim of reopening the Asia Road linked to Thingannyinaung”, a source close to the matter said.

KIC is currently unable to establish contact and verify the operational tactics of either the Junta nor KNLA.

However an unnamed member of a Karen armed organization that has reached a ceasefire agreement with Junta, confirmed the authenticity of these reports.

“I do not want to reveal the organization names in detail. But I can confirm that the reports are accurate. The resistance forces were planning to ambush the convoy transporting Junta reinforcements near Nabu. However the attack was called off upon discovering that the convoy was escorted by certain Karen armed groups”, he said.

Currently two Junta columns departed from Kawkareik and seeking to traverse the Dawna Mountain Range, are facing significant obstacles in overcoming KNLA’s interception efforts, resulting in heavy casualties. As a result, the Junta is resorting primarily to shelling and airstrikes in an attempt to fight the resistance forces in the area.

“In its current operation, the Junta deployed battalions from the 22nd, 44th, 55th, and 77th Light Infantry Divisions, along with newly recruited soldiers under conscription laws and those forced into military service. Besides casualties, some Junta soldiers were captured or surrendered during the clashes. Until now, its columns remain stalled, prompting the Junta to intensify airstrikes and shelling”, a KNLA officer told KIC.