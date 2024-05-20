BGF Militia Controls Myawaddy- Resumes Military Cooperation with Junta

“In Myawaddy, Bo Mote Thone’s BGF faction, with support from the MRCS (Myanmar Red Cross Service) and SAC administration in Hpa-An is providing aid to a small number of war-displaced persons, while Bo Chit Thu’s unit conducts daily patrols with around 30 vehicles and a few hundred soldiers. Over 100 Junta forces are stationed at the Mon monastery, and additional troops are deployed at security posts alongside militia units. Overall an estimated 1,000 BGF troops are expected to be present in Myawaddy”, a local businessman said.

In April, intense clashes erupted in Myawaddy between allied forces under the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) leadership and the Junta troops. The Junta lost three bases to the resistance and many soldiers from 257 th Battalion surrendered.

However the Junta’s threat to bomb Myawaddy township with an estimated 200,000 population motivated was a major factor in the KNLA’s tactical withdrawal to concentrate on preventing Junta’s convoy of reinforcements from reaching the area.

Following the KNLA withdrawal, the BGF rushed to fill the security vacuum. Although the BGF had previously declared its separation from the Junta, it now seized the opportunity to work with the military regime again to restore their control of Freedom Bridge which has since been reopened, after the fighting in April..

After the conflict in Myawaddy calmed down, the Junta took charge of border economy and administration, while BGF supervised town security and law enforcement. Residents report that BGF has deployed three battalions of troops in Myawaddy to consolidate its territorial control.

Regarding BGF’s current control over Myawaddy, a BGF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that BGF is acting solely as an interim authority in the town.

“We made deals with both warring sides, and our troops are keeping the town secure and also deployed around the border bridges. People can still travel to the trade zone areas. Right now, our position is non-partisan”, he said.

An increasing number of family members of BGF troops are relocating to downtown Myawaddy, with locals reporting that both Junta troops and BGF are involved in illegal activities such as operating gambling houses and casinos in the town.

“Lately, many BGF families have moved to town. BGF members patrol at night, sometimes checking and punishing suspects, claiming it is all about discipline. We also notice many BGF soldiers in gambling houses and casinos”, a Myawaddy resident said.

Currently, about 2,000 residents, including elderly individuals, remain displaced by conflict in Thingannyinaung, Ywarthit, Mekanei, and Kyauktaung villages in Myawaddy Township. Many of these refugees are seeking temporary refuge in schools, monasteries, and with relatives, experiencing shortages in food, shelter, healthcare, and, in certain areas, grappling with diarrheal diseases. These refugees did not receive any aid from the Thai aid convoy.

Back in March it was widely reported Thailand’s foreign ministry organized a humanitarian aid convoy. KPSN (the Karen Peace Support Network) issued a report on the Thai Humanitarian Initiative titled “ Conflicting Priorities.”

KSPN reported that ,” The aid trucks crossed the 2nd Thai Myanmar Friendship Bridge on March 26th , and were escorted by ten pick-up trucks carrying Border Guard Force (BGF) troops, led by Major Tin Win, north along the border and then west over the Dawna mountain range to Nabu. Seven trucks then took the road north towards Paingkyon.

Thailand foreign ministry and the Thai border authorities liaised closely with BGF, MRCS (Myanmar Red Cross ) and An SAC local Junta admin in Hpa- An Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara when attending the World EconomicForum at Davos in Switzerland earlier in the year stated that, he hoped the initiative wouldlead to a humanitarian pause and humanitarian dialogue, and would help with theimplementation of ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus.

KSPN concluded that ,”Thailand’s political aim – to promote dialogue and collaboration among the conflict actors (not least to protect Thailand’s trade interests) — took precedence over humanitarian considerations during the initiative.