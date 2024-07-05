Junta Dispatches First Conscripts to Kawkareik to Deploy for ‘Operation Aung Zay Ya’

These conscripts were being escorted to Kawkareik by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA-5), led by Bo Bi, according to a military source operating in the region.

“Since the end of last month, the junta has been sending reinforcements to Kyondoe, Nabu, and Kawkareik. We have now received information that more junta columns from Kawkareik are preparing to advance along both the new Asia Road and the old mountainous road. In recent days, artillery shelling in combat zones has significantly reintensified. We also heard that the new recruits were escorted by the DKBA faction led by Bo Bi”, he said.

During the junta’s ‘Operation Aung Zay Ya’, daily clashes occurred with the resistance coalition led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). KNLA sources also reported that the junta’s air raids targeting the combat zones have become more frequent in recent days.

“On June 29, junta aircraft bombed Latkhattaung, Asia Road, and Nyinaung areas. Now that their new recruits have completed military training, we have received information that they will be deployed here. Despite the rainy season, both sides are expected to continue military activities, and it is likely that combat will not stop”, a KNLA combatant told KIC.

Locals reported that some Karen armed groups that have reached ceasefire agreements with the junta are assisting with the movements of junta troops in Kyondoe, Kawkareik, and Myawaddy.

Meanwhile, some junta troops posed as civilians, vendors, workers, drivers, and pedestrians in Kawkareik and Kyondoe to monitor and gather intelligence on the movements of KNLA and its allies, according to military sources.