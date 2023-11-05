Hostilities Erupt Across Seven Locations within KNU 6th Brigade’s Territory

“Clashes occurred in seven locations: Wawlay, Kanelay, Tagundaing, Kyainseikgy, Taung Kyar Inn, Kyondoe, and Kawkareik. The Military Council kept firing till nightfall even after the fighting stopped, possibly out of fear that KNLA and PDF (People’s Defense Force) might launch more offensives”, the source told KIC.

He mentioned that there could be approximately 20 civilian casualties resulting from the Military Council’s indiscriminate attacks, which included airstrikes from helicopters and shelling.

The source elaborated, “On November 2nd, artillery shells from the Military Council hit residential neighborhoods in Kyainseikgy, caused 2 deaths and 5 injuries. Some of the injured were transported to Mawlamyine Hospital. On October 27th, 5 civilians lost their lives in Kawkareik. The total number of casualties may be around 20.”

An official from the joint forces drone unit led by KNLA informed KIC that the armed clashes persisted in certain frontline areas until the morning of November 3rd, and detailed casualties from both sides and battlefield updates would be disclosed at a later time.

“Yesterday we used drones to attack the Military Council’s outposts in Kyainseikgy, catching them off guard and initiating a firefight. In response they carried out helicopter airstrikes resulting in the deaths of two of our comrades. There may also be casualties in our allied columns. We’ve received information that casualties on the Military Council’s side, caused by the drone-dropped bombs, were taken to Mawlamyine, and their numbers may be substantial. We intend to provide further details in a follow-up statement about the operations”, the official said.

Lately, the resistance joint forces operating in the KNU 6th Brigade’s area have ramped up their military operations, prompting the Military Council to escalate its daily shelling, airstrikes, and reconnaissance flights. Local reports also suggest that the Border Guard Forces (BGF) in the area are supplying manpower and ammunition to support the Military Council.

Aid workers assisting war-displaced individuals have observed that the clashes in October and November have disrupted local travel in the region, prompting some residents to temporarily leave their homes and seek refuge in Hpa-An, Mawlamyine, Yangon, and along the Thailand border.