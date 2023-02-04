KNU leader on the People to unite behind the Spring Revolution and struggle onto final victory in a 2nd anniversary speech

The Taung Nyo column commander in his speech said “There are comrades who gave their lives in the revolution, and there are comrades who lost limbs and other injuries in the struggle. The revolution, which started from zero, has been gradually built up and already has come a long way. If we want a free democratic country, we need to continue the fight until the end and the victory of the revolution.”

In dedication to the revolutionary soldiers who gave their lives to the resistance, monks were invited and Paritta Suttas were recited together. The agenda included messages of support read out from other ethnic resistance groups.

Nyan Gyi, a teacher at the Southern Public Education Network commented “ Many villages throughout the country were burned down by the military. As a result of the military coup, we have lost much of the country’s human resources, and the future of our youth has been stolen. We will fight to the end to achieve justice,”

Although the National League for Democracy (NLD) party won the vote in the 2020 general election, the military seized all power in the country on February 1, 2021, citing voter fraud.

The teacher affirmed , “It has been almost 2 years since the junta did not accept the peaceful protest of the people. We did not want the coup. But because of the violent crackdown, people from all walks of life took up arms, and rebelled against the military dictatorship.”