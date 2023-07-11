Three Karen Youth active in promoting Karen Culture and Literature, all sentenced to 10 Years in Prison under Counter-Terrorism law

Close acquaintances have confirmed that after being arrested and detained for nearly six months, Sa Thein Za Min, a Karen youth and member of the Karen Literary and Cultural Committee in Einme Township, Ayeyarwady Region, along with two other youths, has been charged. Sa Thein Za Min was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment with hard labor, while the other two youths received a ten-year prison sentence without hard labor under two sections of the Counter-Terrorism Law.

According to a young Karen individual close to him, Sa Thein Zaw Min was arrested by the Military Council from his home on January 20. Subsequently, he was charged under sections 50(a) and 52(a) of the Counter-Terrorism Law and was sentenced to ten years of hard labor in prison. The sentencing took place on July 5 at the Myaungmya Prison Court.

“Sa Thein Za Min received a 10-year hard labor sentence from the Myaungmya Prison Court, based on sections 50(a) and 52(a). This verdict was delivered without any substantial evidence, making it an unjust punishment,” the Karen youth informed KIC.

Furthermore, the young Karen individual added that Saw Nay Moo and Myo Kyaw, who were also implicated in the same case alongside Sa Thein Za Min, received a similar sentence of ten years imprisonment without hard labor under the two sections of the Counter-Terrorism Law. The young Karen further mentioned that the period of pre-verdict detention will be deducted from their sentences.

Prior to the recent sentencing, Sa Thein Zaw Min had been arrested twice in January. Before the most recent arrest took place, specifically on January 13, he was conducting a meeting related to literary and cultural matters at the Einme Karen Literary and Cultural Office. The stated reason for his arrest was to verify whether he was associated with the People’s Defense Force (PDF). He was later released on bail.

Sa Thein Zaw Min, a Karen youth residing in Einme Township, is actively engaged in promoting Karen literature and culture within the community. He has taken the initiative to offer basic computer courses and English classes specifically designed for Karen youth, contributing to their educational and cultural development.

Another Karen youth close to Sa Thein Zaw Min has confirmed that he is not associated with the People’s Defense Force (PDF) as claimed by the Military Council. Furthermore, he expresses deep sorrow in response to the verdict made in this case.

“He is focused on Karen national affairs and is not a member of the PDF. We are well aware of this. I feel saddened about this injustice and wrong verdict. I will pray for him to be granted amnesty,” he said.

Prior to the recent sentencing, Sa Thein Zaw Min played an active role in promoting Karen literature, culture, and Karen nationalism. Even before the coup, he had faced arrest due to his involvement in these activities.

On August 12, 2020, Sa Thein Zaw Min and Karen youth Saw Hsar Kwar Ler were arrested by the Kyauktada Township police for their role in leading the 70th Karen Martyrs’ Day ceremony in front of Yangon City Hall.