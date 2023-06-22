Woman fatally hit by artillery shell shrapnel; 4 others injured in Theinzayat

In Ywarlaykwatthit village, located in the town of Theinzayat, Kyaikto Township, Thaton District, controlled by the 1st Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU), a woman was killed and four others, including a child, were injured when an artillery shell fired by the Military Council struck and caused shrapnel damages.

These civilian casualties occurred as a result of the shelling that took place on the night of June 16th, according to KNU sources.

On the evening of June 16th, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Military Council troops stationed at Theinzayat regional police station intentionally fired five 60 mm mortar rounds towards Ywarlaykwatthit village. Tragically, four of these rounds detonated near No. 8 Street, resulting in the loss of a 38-year-old woman named Ma Aye Aye Nwe. She was struck by shrapnel and succumbed to her injuries. Furthermore, a 5-year-old girl and three other residents of the village sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Colonel Saw Kyaw Myint, the Chairman of KNU’s Alliance Supervisory Committee for Thaton District.

“One of the artillery shells landed near a house but did not explode. This morning, soldiers from the 301st Artillery Battalion based in Theinzayat arrived to reclaim and assess the unexploded round. Within our community, deceitful rumors orchestrated by pro-Junta lobbies spread, accusing our esteemed Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People’s Defense Force (PDF) of the devastating shelling. Nevertheless, the truth remains evident to all, as the real perpetrator stands revealed”, he said.

According to a local social relief association, the injured individuals were transported to Theinzayat Hospital. The artillery shell landed between two residential houses, resulting in shrapnel being propelled, causing injuries to members of two families, locals told KIC.

Simultaneously, the 301st Artillery Battalion of the Military Council discharged two consecutive 120 mm artillery shells, which subsequently descended in the Kyauktanlay and Kyaukmine areas. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as a result of these shell impacts, Colonel Saw Kyaw Myint said.

According to locals, the Theinzayat regional police station, along with the 301st Artillery Battalion and the 207th Light Infantry Battalion of the Military Council, have been relentlessly bombarding residential areas on a near-daily basis. This constant shelling has tragically resulted in the loss of civilian lives, the devastation of homes, as well as the unfortunate demise of numerous livestock and farm animals.

Based on the documented findings of the Karen Human Rights Group (KHRG), it has been reported that a total of 24 civilians lost their lives and 83 others sustained injuries within Thaton District during the period following the coup until the month of May, as a direct consequence of the ongoing armed conflict in the region.