Over 60 Jobs Lost as Shwekokeko Casinos and Online Recruitment Scams Cease Operations

In a two-step process, Thailand has taken measures to halt the provision of electricity and terminate Wi-Fi support to Shwekokeko. Consequently, at least one casino and two online recruitment scam businesses, run by Chinese nationals and other foreigners in the area, were forced to close down, resulting in the unfortunate loss of employment for a total of 60 individuals.

“In the initial stage, they were facing power cuts but managed to sustain operations by running large generators. However, with the recent Wi-Fi cutoff, Chinese companies operating in the area have been compelled to cease their business activities, resulting in significant job losses for lower-level employees. Additionally, there have been reports of a casino employee being terminated as well”, a Shwekokeko resident told KIC.

On June 6th, Thailand implemented a discontinuation of electricity supply to Shwekokeko, followed by a Wi-Fi supply cutoff on June 20th. Consequently, certain businesses in Shwekokeko, which heavily rely on electricity and internet connectivity, have been forced to halt their operations.

“Last month, electricity was charged at 10 baht per unit. However, they have notified us that starting this month, they will raise the price to 13 baht per unit. Even though we are paying more, the availability of electricity is not consistent. They can only provide part-time power distribution while increasing the cost. As a result, my household’s electricity bill skyrocketed to 10,000 baht”, another local said.

Residents have reported that despite the closure of certain casinos and online recruitment scam businesses in Shwekokeko due to the recent disruptions in electricity and Wi-Fi supply, there is an ongoing expansion of restaurants, KTV lounges, and bars, operated by foreigners and Myanmar nationals particularly from mainland areas.